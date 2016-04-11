We were just surprised with a new trailer for the next 'Harry Potter' movie and it looks great

Not only did the MTV Movie Awards just give us a new trailer for this summer’s “Suicide Squad” movie, but the awards’ show also gave us a brand new trailer for the first “Harry Potter” spinoff movie, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Starring Oscar Winner Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander (the author behind one of Harry’s textbooks), the film will be set in New York City in 1926. He comes to NYC from London with a briefcase full of magical creatures.

Some of the creatures wind up getting loose and its up to Scamander to get them back.

“Fantastic Beasts” will be in theatres November.





