The 13 new TV shows we're most excited about

ABC, CW, CBS, Fox, NBC Here are some of the new shows that has BI’s entertainment team excited.

Out of the 45 new offerings from the broadcast networks, we have chosen 13 new TV series that most captured our attention.

Our decisions were made on admittedly few resources: available trailers, the talent attached, or even just a description.

But now more than ever, early buzz is necessary to cut through the cluttered TV landscape. Last year, the broadcast networks ordered 54 new series. Of those, only 19 shows survived.

'Minority Report' (Fox) Meagan Good and Stark Sands on Fox's 'Minority Report.' Why we're excited: Based on the international blockbuster film by executive producer Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, this is the first Spielberg film to be adapted for television. Plus, who didn't want to know what happened to the precogs after the program was shut down? Stars: Stark Sands, Meagan Good, Wilmer Valderrama, Li Jun Li, Laura Regan Expected premiere date: Mondays, Fall 2015 Watch the trailer: 'The Catch' (ABC) Mireille Enos plays a fraud investigator on ABC's 'The Catch.' Why we're excited: Clearly, Shonda Rhimes rules ABC right now and we're not objecting. We've totally taken the Shondaland ride with 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal' and 'How to Get Away With Murder.' 'The Catch,' about a woman who professionally catches con men who gets conned herself, sounds like a new extension of the twisty, turny rollercoaster ride. And we're on board. Stars: Mireille Enos, Alimi Ballard, Jay Hayden, Jacky Ido, Rose Rollinse, and Elvy Yost Expected premiere: Thursdays, Midseason 2015 Watch the trailer: 'The Muppets' (ABC) ABC takes documentary-style look at the famous Muppets. Why we're excited: Duh, The Muppets! Plus, this is set to parody documentary-style shows like 'Modern Family' and 'The Office.' So, we're in for a totally new take on famous characters. Expected premiere:Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Watch the trailer: 'Limitless' (CBS) Jake McDornan stars on the series based on the Brian Finch movie. Why we're excited: First and foremost, we enjoyed the 2011 movie this new show is based on. Second, the star of the movie, Bradley Cooper, is not only an executive producer on the show but he will also reprise the role for the series. Second, 'Dexter's' Jennifer Carpenter makes her return to TV on 'Limitless.' And finally, fans of ABC Family's 'Greek' should be interested to see alum Jake McDorman in the main role here as a man who finds that a drug allows him to use 100% of his brain, which includes access to memories of everything he's ever experienced, seen, heard and read. Stars: Jake McDorman, Jennifer Carpenter, Hill Harper, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Watch the trailer: 'Supergirl' (CBS) 'Glee's' Melissa Benoist stars on CBS's 'Supergirl.' Why we're excited: It really is about time a woman leads one of TV's comic book shows. It's doubly exciting that it's Supergirl. For those of us who don't read comics but loved the superbly bad 1984 movie, the series is a longtime coming. Plus, Calista Flockhart returns to TV in a very 'Devil Wears Prada' lady boss role. Stars: Melissa Benoist, Calista Flockhart, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, and David Harewood Expected premiere date: Mondays, November 2015 Watch the trailer: 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (The CW) This series features characters who appeared on CW's 'Flash' and 'Arrow.' Why we're excited: This truly is a who's who of 'Arrow' and 'Flash' alums that we craved more from. Plus, 'Doctor Who' fans get Arthur Darvill back on TV as another time traveller named Rip Hunter, who helps get this motley crew acting like a team against the worst threat to Earth ever. Stars: Arthur Darvill, Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Ciara Renée, Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell, and Wentworth Miller Expected premiere date: Midseason 2015 Watch the trailer: 'The Real O'Neals' (ABC) ABC's 'The Real O'Neals' comes from famed gay columnist Dan Savage. Why we're excited: We've been keeping watch on this since it was announced as a pilot order. It's based on the childhood of popular (and often controversial) gay columnist Dan Savage. Conservative groups lashed out against it and tried to kill the project. But, ABC went ahead and ordered it to series. This should be interesting. Stars: Martha Plimpton, Jay R. Ferguson, Noah Galvin, Mathew Shively, Bebe Wood, and Mary Hollis Inboden Expected premiere: Tuesdays, Midseason 2015 Watch the trailer: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (The CW) This series was originally picked up by CW's sister network Showtime. Why we're excited: Too many questions. This promising series about a single woman who gives up her NYC life for love actually comes to CW after sister network Showtime previously picked it up. CW will have to make some changes, such as make the half-hour format into an hour and probably soften some language and situations that won't transfer to broadcast standards. Will the show live up to its promise or get mucked up in the makeover? We can't wait to see. Stars: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, and Marc Webb Expected premiere date: Mondays, Fall 2015 Watch the trailer: 'The Player' (NBC) 'The Player' hales from the executive producers of 'The Blacklist.' Why we're excited: Simply put, Wesley Snipes. Sure, the premise (man used as a pawn to stop criminals by secret society who are betting on his success) is kind of convoluted, but our deep love for Snipes also helped make three 'Blade' movies possible. Stars: Wesley Snipes, Philip Winchester, Charity Wakefield, and Damon Gupto Expected premiere date: Thursdays, Fall 2015 Watch the trailer: 'Scream Queens' (Fox) 'Scream Queens' hales from 'Glee' co-creator Ryan Murphy. Why we're excited: While we reserve the right to be sceptical of Ryan Murphy series, he has proven with 'American Horror Story' that anthologies and their season-long storylines are probably his strength. There has been very little information on what exactly 'Scream Queens' is about, which is driving our curiosity even more. Stars: Jaime Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Skyler Samuels, Nasim Perdad, Billie Lourde, Oliver Hudson, Diego Boneta, Glen Powell, Lucien Laviscount, and guest starring Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Watch the trailer: 'The X-Files' (Fox) Production on Fox's 'The X-Files' begins in June. Why we're excited: Duh, it's 'X-Files.' Not only have we waited seven years for more paranormal adventures with Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, respectively) since the last movie, we need to know more on the show's big alien takeover story arc. Stars: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson Expected premiere date: Mondays, Spring 2016 'Heroes Reborn' (NBC) 'Heroes' creator Tim Kring returns to continue the story about ordinary people who can do extraordinary things. Why we're excited: There are those of us who are still haunted by 'Heroes'' original tagline 'Save the cheerleader, save the world' and know that the story had more juice in it. Creator Tim Kring is back and we trust that he has had enough time to think about a thrilling way to continue that adventure. Stars: Jack Coleman, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Masi Oka, Zachary Levi, Ryan Guzman, Robbie Kay, Danika Yarosh, Judith Shekoni, Kiki Sukezane, Henry Zebrowski, and Gatlin Green Expected premiere date: Thursdays, Fall 2015 Watch the teaser: 'Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris' (NBC) NPH and NBC are bringing back the classic variety show format. Why we're excited: Through hosting the Emmys, Oscars and the Tonys, Neil Patrick Harris has won over America. It's sort of genius that NBC would snap him up to host a variety show. Throw in some A-List guest stars and our anticipation is hardly bearable. Stars: Neil Patrick Harris Expected premiere date: Tuesdays, Fall 2015 Now, take a look... 19 TV shows that have just been canceled >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.