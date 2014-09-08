Here Are The 24 New Shows Coming To TV This Fall

This fall, two dozen new shows will compete for your attention on television.
Get ready to see Laurence Fishburne go from FBI agent on NBC’s “Hannibal” to a hip grandpa on ABC, while “Doctor Who” fans can see Karen Gillan transform into a social media Queen on “Selfie.”
We’ll also see the return of a few familiar faces to the small scree like Ben McKenzie and Debra Messing, along with silver screen stars Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis.
Stars: Ioan Gruffudd ('Fantastic Four'), Alana De La Garza ('Law & Order')
Premiere date: Tuesday, September 23 at 10 p.m.
What it's about: The criminal drama follows New York City medical examiner, Doctor Henry Morgan (Gruffudd), who is trying to figure out why he can't die.
Stars: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross ('CSI'), Laurence Fishburne ('Hannibal')
Premiere date: Wednesday, September 24 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: Anderson plays a wealthy black man who is afraid his four children have started assimilating so much at school that they have forgotten their black heritage.
Stars: Viola Davis ('The Help'), Billy Brown ('Star Trek')
Premiere date: Thursday, September 25 at 10 p.m.
What it's about: Davis will star as law professor Annalise Keating in Shondra Rhimes' ('Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal') latest Thursday night drama. Keating will be teaching a class on, you guessed it, how to get away with murder which looks like it will come in handy for some of her students.
Stars: Karen Gillan ('Doctor Who'), John Cho ('Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle')
Premiere date: Tuesday, September 30 at 8 p.m.
What it's about: Gillan plays a social media queen with hundreds of thousands of followers. After realising she has no real friends, she asks one of her coworkers to 'rebrand' her as a more likeable person.
Stars: Analeigh Tipton ('Crazy, Stupid, Love.'), Jake McDorman ('Live Free or Die Hard'), Nicolas Wright ('White House Down')
Premiere date: Tuesday, September 30 at 8:30 p.m.
What it's about: Two people are set up on a blind date, and you're able to hear everything going on in each person's head as they start dating.
Stars: Cristela Alonzo ('Mind of Mencia' writer), Carlos Ponce ('Couples Retreat')
Premiere date: Friday, October 10 at 8:30 p.m.
What it's about: Cristela is finishing up her last year of law school and is about to start an unpaid internship at a law firm while her traditional Mexican-American family is wondering whether she has set the bar too high for herself.
Stars: Téa Leoni, Tim Daly ('Private Practice')
Premiere date: Sunday, September 21 at 8:30 p.m.
What it's about: Elizabeth McCord (Leoni) joins the White House as a new secretary of state after the previous one passed away in a suspicious plane crash.
Stars: Elyes Gabel ('Body of Proof'), Robert Patrick ('Terminator 2'), Katherine McPhee ('Smash')
Premiere date: Monday, September 22 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: The drama will follow Homeland Security's high-tech threat team called 'Scorpion.' The show is based around Walter O'Brien, who founded the team.
Stars: Scott Bakula ('Star Trek: Enterprise') and Zoe McLellan ('JAG')
Premiere date: Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: The latest spin-off of CBS' hit series will take place in The Big Easy.
Stars: Maggie Q ('Nikita') and Dylan McDermott ('The Practice')
Premiere date: Wednesday, October 1 at 10 p.m.
What it's about: The thriller will follow two detectives, Jack Larsen (McDermott) and Beth Davis (Maggie Q), as they investigate stalking incidents in New York City.
Stars: Tyler Ritter, Laurie Metcalf ('Roseanne'), Jimmy Dunn, and Joey McIntyre ('New Kids on the Block')
Premiere date: Thursday, October 30 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: The comedy follows Ronnie, a gay man who gets a new job and decides to move away from his close-knit, slightly overbearing Boston family.
Reality Show
Air dates: The show will premiere Sunday, September 7 before airing in its regular Tuesday and Friday time slots at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
What it's about: Based on a hit Dutch TV series, 15 Americans will be left in secret locations for a year where their task is to create a new civilisation from nothing. Think 'Age of Empires' meets real life.
Stars: Octavia Spencer ('The Help'), Griffin Gluck ('Private Practice'), Zoe Levin ('The Way Way Back')
Premiere date: Wednesday, September 17 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: With 'Glee' heading into its final sixth season, this will be the network's next dramedy focusing on teens who meet as patients in a hospital ward. The show is based on a Spanish series called 'Polseres Vermelles.'
Stars: Ben McKenzie ('The O.C.'), Jada Pinkett Smith, and David Mazouz ('Touch')
Premiere date: Monday, September 22 at 8 p.m.
What it's about: The Batman prequel will revolve around Bruce Wayne's early days before he starts fighting crime as the Caped Crusader. The series will show off younger incarnations of popular villains like the Penguin and Catwoman along with Detective Jim Gordon (McKenzie) before he becomes the famous Commissioner.
Stars: David Tennant ('Doctor Who,' 'Broadchurch') and Anna Gunn ('Breaking Bad')
Premiere date: Thursday, October 2 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Based on the BBC series 'Broadchurch,' the 10-episode limited series follows the investigation into the death of a young boy. The American adaptation also stars Tennant as the show's lead.
Stars: John Mulaney ('Saturday Night Live'), Martin Short, Nasim Pedrad
Premiere date: Sunday, October 5 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about:
In an attempt to make the next 'Seinfeld,' the show will follow comic John Mulaney as he tries to become a stand-up comedian.
Stars: Debra Messing ('Will & Grace')
Premiere date: Wednesday, September 24 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: The dramedy will follow Laura Diamond (Messing) who tries to balance life as both a full-time, soon-to-be-divorced mum to twins and cop. NBC has already designated this evening 'Woman Crush Wednesdays.'
Stars: Kate Walsh ('Private Practice')
Premiere date: Thursday, October 2 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Walsh plays Rebecca Wright, one of Los Angeles' best criminal court judges. She also happens to be a huge partier who isn't ready to settle down. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay ('Anchorman,' 'Step Brothers') serve as executive producers.
Stars: Ken Marino ('Role Models') and Casey Williams ('Happy Endings')
Premiere date: Tuesday, October 14 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: After six years of dating, Annie (Williams) is frustrated her boyfriend Jake hasn't proposed yet. She (unknowingly) demonstrates that frustration in front of her family and friends as he's trying to pop the question at a surprise party.
Stars: Matt Ryan ('Layer Cake')
Premiere date: Friday, October 24 at 10 p.m.
What it's about:
Based on the DC Comics series, the show follows demon hunter John Constantine (Ryan) who must save the world from dark forces that threaten to take over. The one-hour series comes from executive producer David S. Goyer ('The Dark Knight Rises').
Stars: Katherine Heigl ('Grey's Anatomy'), Alfre Woodard ('Desperate Housewives')
Premiere date: Monday, November 17 at 10 p.m.
What it's about: Heigl plays a widowed top CIA analyst to a female president (Woodard). She's on a mission to find out who killed her husband, who conveniently happens to be the president's son.
Stars: Ben Feldman ('Mad Men') and Cristin Milioti ('How I Met Your Mother')
Premiere date: Thursday, October 2 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: The romantic comedy follows every step of the relationship between two people. It feels like the 'How I Met Your Mother' story line audiences didn't get when Cristin Milioti was revealed as 'the mother' on the CBS show.
Stars: Gina Rodriguez ('The Bold and the Beautiful'), Diane Guerrero ('Orange is the New Black')
Premiere date: Monday, October 13 at 9 p.m.
What it's about:
A virgin gets pregnant after accidentally getting inseminated. The show's based on a Venezuelan telenova.
Stars: Grant Gustin ('Glee')
Premiere date: Tuesday, October 7 at 8 p.m.
What it's about: Based on the popular DC Comics character, the series will follow the 'fastest man alive,' Barry Allen, who becomes the Flash. The show will complement its other DC series, 'Arrow.'
