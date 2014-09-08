Here Are The 24 New Shows Coming To TV This Fall

YouTube/ABC/’Selfie’ ‘Selfie,’ about a woman more concerned with getting likes than being liked, premieres on ABC at the end of September.

This fall, two dozen new shows will compete for your attention on television.

Get ready to see Laurence Fishburne go from FBI agent on NBC’s “Hannibal” to a hip grandpa on ABC, while “Doctor Who” fans can see Karen Gillan transform into a social media Queen on “Selfie.”

We’ll also see the return of a few familiar faces to the small scree like Ben McKenzie and Debra Messing, along with silver screen stars Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis.

