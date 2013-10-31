Here's What The Futuristic, $US1.2 Billion Atlanta Falcons Stadium Will Look Like

The designs and budget for the new $US1.2 billion Atlanta Falcons football stadium were approved by the Georgia World Congress Center this week.

The building looks like a piece of metal origami.

Taxpayers are on the hook for $US200 million, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.The team and the league will pay $US1 billion.

The stadium looks great. It’s not one of those vintage-revival stadiums we’ve seen in recent years. It’s a spaceship.

