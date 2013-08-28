A New Virus Is Using Facebook To Steal Passwords: It's Already Affected 800,000 People

Facebook has been the target of a malware attack that poses as a video from one of your Facebook friends.

The New York Times reports that this new threat hijacks your Facebook accounts and Web browsers, according to Italian security researchers who have been investigating the issue.

The virus appears as a link in an email or Facebook message that tells you someone has tagged you in a Facebook post. When you go to Facebook and click the link you’re sent to a different website and told to download a browser extension or plug in, in order to watch the video.

After the plug-in is downloaded the attack can gain access to everything you have stored in your browser, including accounts with saved passwords.

This is a threat because many people store their passwords to various social networks within their browsers.

The researchers say that the virus has been spreading at a rate of about 40,000 attacks an hour and has infected more than 800,000 people via Google’s Chrome browser.

Google is aware of the attack and has already disabled the extensions that allowed it. Facebook also detected the virus and is working to clear the links.

A Facebook spokesperson says it is currently blocking people from clicking through the links.

