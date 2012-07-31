Your Facebook Photos Are Getting A HUGE Makeover

Facebook is rolling out a welcomed addition to its Timeline.



Starting today, when you visit a friend’s profile page you will be greeted by a beautiful mosaic of photos that display in various sizes and shapes.

Facebook says you can use the new menu to find shots you’re tagged in, pictures you’ve shared and albums you’ve created. Bundled in with all of this is the ability to highlight your favourites, making it easier than ever to show friends your photos.

Here’s a full view of the change:

Don’t Miss: This New iPhone and iPad App Is The Best Way To Discover Music You Love >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.