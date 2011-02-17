New Facebook Global Sales Head Carolyn Everson Sees Huge Upside In Online Video Advertising

Andy Plesser

Carloyn Everson, who joined Microsoft to head sales just last June, is joining Facebook to head global sales, Kara Swisher reported last night.

In November at the Monaco Media Forum, I interviewed Everson about her views on digital advertising, including the lack of inventory around online video and the opportunities around the emerging medium. 

I have republished that interview here.

