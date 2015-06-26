Facebook is still pretty much as white and male as it was a year ago

It’s been a year since Facebook released its first set of diversity numbers, and the latest update shows the company is largely still made up of males and white people, as it was a year ago.

The overall percentage of male Facebook employees dropped only one per cent, from 69 per cent in 2014 to 68 per cent in 2015.

It’s also still predominantly white.

The company’s U.S. employees have decreased from 57 per cent white to only 55 per cent. There was an increase in hiring of Asian employees by the corresponding two per cent, but no other minorities.

Women at Facebook are now the majority in non-tech positions, with 52 per cent (compared to 47 per cent last year).

The numbers are dismal though when you look at technical positions: Only 16 per cent of women hold tech positions, representing a one per cent increase in the last year.

Facebook, though, says it’s working on it, and is instituting things like the NFL’s Rooney Rule to make sure one minority candidate is considered for each position.

Here’s Facebook’s full diversity breakdown:

