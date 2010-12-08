OMG: No One Is Freaking Out About The New Facebook Design!

It has been more than 24 hours since Facebook rolled out its latest design, and, amazingly, no one is freaking out!



It seems that anytime Facebook does anything, a bunch of people get riled up about some minor change, threaten a mass exodus, organise a class-action lawsuit, etc.

But this time, all we hear are things like, “hey, the new Facebook profile design is pretty nice.”

Sure, it was just a minor redesign, which adds some new thumbnail photos to your profile, and moves some things around. But, still, progress!

Here’s the Techmeme snapshot. Nothing scandalous here.

Photo: Techmeme

