New Facebook COO Sandberg's First Move: Hit Slopes

Sheryl Sandberg! You’ve just left a high-profile job at Google to take an even higher profile one as Facebook COO! What are you going to do next?



“I’m going skiing,” Sheryl tells us.

OK, so what are you going to do when you start at Facebook on March 24?

“The first priority is work with the team to help them scale: Operationally, globally, and in terms of a business model.”

We asked Sheryl about her new employers’ ability to make money off its social network, something her current employer has said it’s had a hard time doing. We also asked if she thinks the growth of Facebook’s user base may begin to slow, or if it already has. Not surprisingly, Sheryl begged off those questions, arguing that she’d be in a better position to answer them when she gets her new job.

But she did make the case that Facebook can continue to add new users, while also making the site more useful to the ones it does have. And she emphasised Facebook’s international growth plans–in England and beyond. The social network has just launched sites in Spain and Germany, and France is coming next: “It’s just starting to become an international product.”

And Sheryl did take the time to bat away our earlier assessment — that she was going to play Eric Schmidt to Mark Zuckerberg’s Sergey/Larry. “I think it’s a very different job. Eric’s a CEO. He was brought in to a situation where there were two founders… Mark is the CEO, and I’ll be COO.”

