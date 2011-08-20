New 9,000 Square-Foot Facebook Campus Plans Revealed

The city of Menlo Park just posted some new architectural plans of Facebook’s proposed 9,000-employee campus there.



Most of the campus is just going to be a redesign of an old office park previously occupied by Sun Microsystems. Photos and spec drawings of that part of the campus have already been seen.

But the new drawings go into some detail about the West Campus, which is mostly unoccupied today. Most of them look like a pretty typical office park, but there is one interesting new wrinkle: the two campuses will be connected by a tunnel. And inside the tunnel will be a people-mover — like you see in airports — so Facebookers don’t have to walk if they don’t want to.

Here’s a cross section of the tunnel:

And here’s a map of it:

Finally, here’s one drawing of the new campus. Looks like — an office park!

There are more drawings here if you want to see more details.

