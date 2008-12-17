New Facebook Ambassador To Widgetmakers Coming?

When Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg left Google earlier this year, she brought Google’s PR boss Eliot Schrage with her.



Eventually, Schrage was made the top marketer for Facebook’s developer platform. Together, the pair make up what’s been described as the new adult-supervision at Facebook.

The job of evangelizing the bizdev-y, engineer/entreprenueri types who build widgets for Facebook’s platform always seemed an odd fit for Schrage, who cut his teeth schmoozing for corporate types in New York and Washington.

So it’s believable when VentureBeat’s Eric Eldon reports that Schrage might be moving onto a new role, with potential new hire eBay’s Greg Isaacs taking over as marketing boss for the Facebook developer platform:

Meanwhile, I’m also hearing that Facebook may hire another Ebay manager, Greg Isaacs, to replace Benjamin Ling, the former marketing leader for Facebook’s developer platform. Isaacs has helped open auction site eBay to third-party developers. At Facebook, Isaacs would be in charge of marketing Facebook’s effort, if he’s offered the job.

Eldon also reports that Facebook hired a new director of risk management, Daniel Levy, also poached from eBay.

