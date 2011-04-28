New Facebook Ad Unit Will Prompt You To Spam Your Friends

Photo: Glassdoor

Facebook asked the ad agencies on Madison Avenue to come up with a new ad unit.The agencies jumped at the chance, of course, and Leo Burnett out of Chicago won out with its submission.



We learned about all this from a the New York Times story this morning. (Warning: puff piece.)

Ads in the new unit will ask users a question and then post their answers in their friends’ Facebook News Feed.

McDonald’s is trying out the unit, for example, by asking Facebook users: “Who has your back?”

Sounds like a good unit. Already we know that Facebook Ads that feature a Facebook users’ friend in them earn a 3X higher rate of brand recall.

The ad might annoy some Facebook users, however. Starting at the top, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook has always been very careful not to inundate its users with ads.

But yesterday, Facebook said it would begin offering users Deals in the News Feed, too. When these Leo Burnett-style ads launch, users will now encounter two ad units in their News Feeds on a daily basis.

Maybe this is the future. Jason Calacanis thinks Facebook is sandbagging its revenues right now, and that they could be $12 billion instead of $4 billion in 2011, if it only rolled out more ad units in more places.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.