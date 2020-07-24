After 10 years of silence, a classic gaming franchise is being resurrected for the next-gen Xbox: 'Fable' is back

Ben Gilbert
Xbox Studios/Playground Games
  • For the first time in 10 years, a new “Fable” game is in production.
  • The game was announced on Thursday for Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series X that’s scheduled to launch this holiday season. A brief teaser was shown, but it’s unclear when the game is scheduled to launch.
  • Check out the debut trailer for the new “Fable” game below!
