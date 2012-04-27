Vid Of The Day: Two F-35 Fighters Fly In Perfect Formation To Rock Music

Lockheed Martin emailed us this latest F-35 launch video, featuring two F-35C variants flying in formation over Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.



The message from Lockheed included this line:

“We currently do not have a version of this video without the music. Enjoy!”

And enjoy we did.

With a mix of an unidentifiable 80’s-style rock track and snazzy sequences of the two aircraft flying in sync — even lowering their landing gear at the same time to the beat of the music — this new video of the allied fighter of the century has some entertainment value to its name.

If anything else, it will remind you of a Top Gun montage and may elicit a few laughs.

It’s a timely distraction from the F-35 workers’ strike that may threaten to slow down production of the 5th generation strike fighter, although the defence contractor appears to be very calm. Lockheed is working on a contingency plan right now.

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

