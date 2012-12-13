NYPD Picture Shows Shooting Victim Being Stalked Before Execution

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday in Midtown Manhattan near Columbus Circle.



And based on pictures from the NYPD, it looks like the gunman stalked Brandon Lincoln Woodard before shooting him in the back of the head and escaping the scene in a silver Lincoln MKX.

While most of the security pictures released by the NYPD and published by the New York Post are pretty grainy, one chilling photo clearly shows a man in a black hoodie and khaki pants walking closely behind Woodard:

Photo: NYPD via the New York Post

Woodard left the 6 Columbus hotel at 1:15 p.m. Monday before being shot about an hour later. Police are investigating whether he was lured away from the hotel, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told the Post.

A law school student at the University of West Los Angeles, Woodward was supposed to take a final the day after the shooting, according to the Post.

Police have already acknowledged to The Wall Street Journal that the incident appeared to be a planned attack, a point proven by this security video that shows the gunman waiting on the sidewalk for his target to walk by.

