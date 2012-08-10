New Evidence: George Zimmerman Was Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Cop In 2005

George Zimmerman in 2012

Photo: (AP Photo/Sanford Police Department)

Brand-new evidence released Thursday reveals George Zimmerman was arrested in 2005 for allegedly assaulting an undercover police officer.In his application for Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s training academy, Zimmerman disclosed that he got into an argument with an undercover police officer who was cracking down on underage drinking.



Zimmerman says he was arrested for assault on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence but says the charges were ultimately dropped.

“I hold police officers in highest regard as I hope to one day become one,” Zimmerman said. “I would never have touched a police officer.”

DON’T MISS: The Trayvon Martin Shooting: A Timeline Of The Entire Case >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.