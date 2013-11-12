A New App For Evernote Solves An Annoying Problem

There will soon be a new add-on app for Evernote called

LiveMinutesthat lets multiple people write in the same note at the same time.

Currently with Evernote if two people are updating the same file at the same time, they can get error messages. That’s annoying.

LiveMinutes COO, Alex Dufetel, told Business Insider that he hopes the app will help Evernote combat Box. In September, Box introduced a note-taking app for teams called Box Notes that included this same realtime collaboration feature.

Beyond using LiveMinutes with Evernote, teams can also use it on its own. It lets them run conference calls, annotate documents and organise projects on PCs or smartphones. It’s free for teams of up to 5 people. Then it costs $US5 per workspace per month. A workspace could be shared by multiple people.

LiveMinutes for Evernote is in beta now, expected to launch in a couple of weeks, Dufetel says.

Here’s a look at how LiveMinutes will work with Evernote:

