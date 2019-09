Here’s a quick heads up:



For those who believe the China party is hitting 5am, Deutsche Bank has launched the first-ever Short Hong Kong Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Called the HSI Short Daily, it’s listed in London. Just be aware of the problems facing short ETF’s.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.