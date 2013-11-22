ESPN Totally Redesigned Its Smartphone App And It Looks Great

ESPN has

launchedan all new app for iPhone and Android.

There are subtle differences between both platforms. TechCrunch’s Ryan Lawler mentions that the Android alternative, originally known as ScoreCenter but now called SportsCenter after the trademark show.

But the name is only a small fraction of the changes the TV network has incorporated into their program. AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka points out that the original version of the app performed very well despite ESPN clearly wanting to change it.

So here’s what’s different.

First, the app now has an inbox element. Adding a deeper level of customisation, this inbox is not the standard email hub but actually a source where avid sports fans can collect all of their relevant sports data for viewing purposes later.

Next, the Favourites and Clubhouse sections incorporates another layer of personality. Users can access this tab and change their preferences to be filled with information relating to their favourite teams. If you are a fan of the New York Jets, it appears on the screen in front of you. In order to access the latest news and information about a team, press quickly on the icon.

While these are the two new key features that are worth discussing, the essential aspects of SportsCenter have been strengthened. The latest stats and happenings in the sports world are delivered quickly and efficiently. ESPN may not have needed to overhaul the app, but sports fan will now be at a loss without it.

Here’s a look at the app:

