A new episode of Netflix's 'Tiger King' is coming this week, docu-series star Jeff Lowe says

Netflix Joe Exotic is the star of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King.’

“Tiger King,” a Netflix docuseries about roadside zoos, animal activism, murder, arson, and more, has been one of the biggest obsessions around the world recently.

According to one of the series’ controversial central figures, Jeff Lowe, at least one more episode of the series is dropping on Netflix this week.

This comes amidst the news that Joe Exotic, the main focus of the series, is in isolation after a fellow prisoner tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear whether the episode will be a follow-up to the series, or more of a reunion, a la the “Love Is Blind” reunion special.

Chances are you’ve heard about the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” which tells a twisting tale of murder-for-hire, arson, a missing person, thousands of tigers, and polyamory – and that’s just scratching the surface.

The docuseries ends – spoilers – with Joe Exotic, the titular king, in jail for murder-for-hire, and falsifying records, while the owner of the GW Zoo, Jeff Lowe, walked free. However, many people are confused as to why Lowe was seemingly able to get off scot-free, while plenty of people in the docuseries claimed that Lowe was just as responsible for Exotic’s crimes.

Netflix Jeff Lowe in ‘Tiger King.’

Thankfully, it seems like we’re going to get some answers. According to a video on Cameo, an app that allows people to pay for personalised video messages from celebrities and public figures, there’s at least one more episode of “Tiger King” on the way.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! ????BREAKING NEWS FOLKS???? There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

In the video, Lowe and his wife Lauren state that “Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.”

In another Cameo, Lowe teased the recipient for “giving up 7 hours of your life on us,” but continued to say that “Netflix is gonna make you give up one more though, because we’re gonna add another episode … kind of wrapping things up.”

Yes, I feel a little bit badly about giving $$ to Jeff Lowe to record this cameo for @ahornbrook (but maybe he can use for his robust legal defense, which I support) BUT ???????????? IN SAID CAMEO HE BREAKS NEWS THAT THERE'S ANOTHER EPISODE COMING !!! #TigerKingNetflix #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/xqHjcFAwFk — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) April 3, 2020

It’s unclear who else will be appearing in the episode, as Exotic is in prison, and Carole Baskin has vocally opposed her portrayal in the docuseries.

Netflix has not responded to Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.

