Tens Of Thousands Are Left Without Power In New England After Record-Setting Snowfall

After a record-setting snowfall hit the region the night before Thanksgiving, utility workers in northern New England are working frantically to restore power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

Power has so far been restored in some places, but for others they say it could take several days before electricity is restored.

Produced by Devan Joseph

. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

