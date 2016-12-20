Tom Brady is once again making a mockery of the NFL

Tom Brady may be 39 years old, but he is still the best quarterback in the world.

Despite Brady missing the first four games of the season, he has still thrown 22 touchdown passes this season. More impressively, he has thrown just two interceptions. His 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is more than twice as much as any other quarterback.

Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, only three quarterbacks have posted a season with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of at least 6.0. That list includes Brady (2 times), Aaron Rodgers (2 times), and Nick Foles, and only Foles, with 13.5 in 2013, had a ratio of more than 9.0.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.