The New England Patriots Cut A Player After He Was Diagnosed With Diabetes

Kyle Love, starting defensive tackle for the Patriots, was cut from the team yesterday after the Patriots learned of his diabetes diagnosis, according to NFL.com.



Love started in 11 games in the 2012-2013 season and prior to the season, the Patriots gave Love a two-year contract extension with a $500,000 signing bonus.

Love’s agent, Richard Kopelman, was not happy with the Patriots’ decision and told Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston:

“Naturally, we are disappointed that the Patriots decided to part ways with Kyle, especially in light of the fact that a number of elite, professional athletes with diabetes — both Type 1, which is known to be far more difficult to manage than Type 2 diabetes — have had very successful careers in professional football, hockey, baseball and basketball.”

The Patriots said they are concerned about not knowing what Love’s recovery time would be.

Kopelman expects Love will be able to participate in a training camp at the end of July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.