The Heads Of New England Boarding Schools Are Making More Money Than College Presidents

New England boarding schools are know for educating some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful families: Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush both attended Andover, JFK and Ivanka Trump graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall, Jordan’s King Abdullah went to Deerfield, Mark Zuckerburg and RFK to Phillips Exeter … the list goes on.

But what is perhaps less well-known is that the headmasters and headmistresses of these prestigious secondary schools are raking in the dough, too.

GoLocal used federal tax data submitted to the IRS to determine the average salary of 99 boarding schools in New England. On average, the headmasters and headmistresses of the country’s most prestigious prep schools earn around $US420,000 per year, compared to the $410,523 earned yearly by college presidents. According to GoLocal, 28 of New England’s headmasters and headmistresses earn salaries that place them in the 1% of all Americans (>$385,908). The average tuition at these schools is around $US52,720 per year, and the average student body size is just 460 students.

Here’s the list of the 10 highest paid headmasters and headmistresses:

1. Jay S. Stroud (Tabor Academy), $US822,011

2. Thomas K. Sturtevant (Northfield Mount Hermon), $US703,217

3. Charles Cahn III (Suffield Academy), $US664,679

4. Todd B. Bland (Milton Academy), $US635,392

5. Robert Henderson (Noble and Greenough), $US581,493

6. Barbara L. Chase (Phillips Academy Andover), $US579,042

7. Richard B. Commons (Groton School), $US576,698

8. Margarita Curtis (Deerfield Academy), $US555,823

9. Alex Curtis (Choate Rosemary Hall), $US537,310

10. Katherine G. Windsor (Miss Porter’s School), 517,373



Check out the salaries of all 99 heads of school at GoLocal.com (via Boston.com).

