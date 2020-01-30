Here are all 64 of the new emoji we're getting in 2020

Emojipedia New 2020 Emoji.

Unicode released a preview of the new emoji coming to smartphones in 2020.

They include more animals, non-gendered characters, and other features.

Notable new additions include a ninja, bubble tea, and the trans flag.

Here’s a look at all 64 of the just-announced new generation of emoji.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced 64 new emoji today, with more options for animals, plants, and more. Those emoji include polar bears, bubble tea, and even the trans flag.

Now that they have been approved by the Unicode consortium, it’s only a matter of time before they come to a smartphone or PC near you.

Check out all 64 new emoji here:

Smiling face with tear

Emojipedia Smiling face with tear.

Disguised face

Emojipedia Disguised face.

Pinched fingers (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Pinched fingers (with skin tones)

Anatomical heart

Emojipedia Anatomical heart.

Lungs

Emojipedia Lungs.

Ninja (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Ninja.

Person in tuxedo (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Person in Tuxedo.

Woman in tuxedo (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Woman in Tuxedo.

Person with veil (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Person with Veil.

Man with veil (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Man with Veil.

Woman feeding baby (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Woman Feeding Baby.

Man feeding baby (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Man Feeding Baby.

Person feeding baby (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Person Feeding Baby.

Mx. Claus (with skin tones)

Emojipedia Mx Claus.

People hugging

Emojipedia People Hugging.

Black cat

Emojipedia Black Cat.

Bison

Emojipedia Bison.

Mammoth

Emojipedia Mammoth.

Beaver

Emojipedia Beaver.

Polar Bear

Emojipedia Polar Bear.

Dodo

Emojipedia Dodo.

Seal

Emojipedia Seal.

Beetle

Emojipedia Beetle.

Feather

Emojipedia Feather.

Cockroach

Emojipedia Cockroach.

Fly

Emojipedia Fly.

Worm

Emojipedia Worm.

Olive

Emojipedia Olive.

Flatbread

Emojipedia Flatbread.

Potted plant

Emojipedia Potted plant.

Bell pepper

Emojipedia Bell pepper,

Tamales

Emojipedia Tamale.

Teapot

Emojipedia Teapot.

Fondue

Emojipedia Fondue.

Rock

Emojipedia Rock.

Bubble tea

Emojipedia Bubble tea.

Log

Emojipedia Wood.

Hut

Emojipedia Hut.

Roller skate

Emojipedia Roller skate.

Magic wand

Emojipedia Magic wand.

Piñata

Emojipedia Pinata.

Nesting dolls

Emojipedia Nesting doll.

Pickup truck

Emojipedia Pickup truck.

Sewing needle

Emojipedia Sewing needle.

Coin

Emojipedia Coin.

Military helmet

Emojipedia Military helmet.

Thong sandal

Emojipedia Thong sandal.

Accordion

Emojipedia Accordion.

Knot

Emojipedia Knot.

Saw

Emojipedia Carpentry saw.

Boomerang

Emojipedia Boomerang.

Screwdriver

Emojipedia Screwdriver.

Plunger

Emojipedia Plunger.

Hook

Emojipedia Hook.

Window

Emojipedia Window.

Ladder

Emojipedia Ladder.

Elevator

Emojipedia Elevator.

Mirror

Emojipedia Mirror.

Mouse trap

Emojipedia Mouse trap.

Placard

Emojipedia Placard.

Headstone

Emojipedia Headstone.

Toothbrush

Emojipedia Toothbrush.

Trans flag

Emojipedia Transgender flag.

Trans symbol

Emojipedia Transgender symbol.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.