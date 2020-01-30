Here are all 64 of the new emoji we're getting in 2020

Mary Meisenzahl
EmojipediaNew 2020 Emoji.
  • Unicode released a preview of the new emoji coming to smartphones in 2020.
  • They include more animals, non-gendered characters, and other features.
  • Notable new additions include a ninja, bubble tea, and the trans flag.
  • Here’s a look at all 64 of the just-announced new generation of emoji.
Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced 64 new emoji today, with more options for animals, plants, and more. Those emoji include polar bears, bubble tea, and even the trans flag.

Now that they have been approved by the Unicode consortium, it’s only a matter of time before they come to a smartphone or PC near you.

Check out all 64 new emoji here:

Smiling face with tear

EmojipediaSmiling face with tear.

Disguised face

EmojipediaDisguised face.

Pinched fingers (with skin tones)

EmojipediaPinched fingers (with skin tones)

Anatomical heart

EmojipediaAnatomical heart.

Lungs

EmojipediaLungs.

Ninja (with skin tones)

EmojipediaNinja.

Person in tuxedo (with skin tones)

EmojipediaPerson in Tuxedo.

Woman in tuxedo (with skin tones)

EmojipediaWoman in Tuxedo.

Person with veil (with skin tones)

EmojipediaPerson with Veil.

Man with veil (with skin tones)

EmojipediaMan with Veil.

Woman feeding baby (with skin tones)

EmojipediaWoman Feeding Baby.

Man feeding baby (with skin tones)

EmojipediaMan Feeding Baby.

Person feeding baby (with skin tones)

EmojipediaPerson Feeding Baby.

Mx. Claus (with skin tones)

EmojipediaMx Claus.

People hugging

EmojipediaPeople Hugging.

Black cat

EmojipediaBlack Cat.

Bison

EmojipediaBison.

Mammoth

EmojipediaMammoth.

Beaver

EmojipediaBeaver.

Polar Bear

EmojipediaPolar Bear.

Dodo

EmojipediaDodo.

Seal

EmojipediaSeal.

Beetle

EmojipediaBeetle.

Feather

EmojipediaFeather.

Cockroach

EmojipediaCockroach.

Fly

EmojipediaFly.

Worm

EmojipediaWorm.

Olive

EmojipediaOlive.

Flatbread

EmojipediaFlatbread.

Potted plant

EmojipediaPotted plant.

Bell pepper

EmojipediaBell pepper,

Tamales

EmojipediaTamale.

Teapot

EmojipediaTeapot.

Fondue

EmojipediaFondue.

Rock

EmojipediaRock.

Bubble tea

EmojipediaBubble tea.

Log

EmojipediaWood.

Hut

EmojipediaHut.

Roller skate

EmojipediaRoller skate.

Magic wand

EmojipediaMagic wand.

Piñata

EmojipediaPinata.

Nesting dolls

EmojipediaNesting doll.

Pickup truck

EmojipediaPickup truck.

Sewing needle

EmojipediaSewing needle.

Coin

EmojipediaCoin.

Military helmet

EmojipediaMilitary helmet.

Thong sandal

EmojipediaThong sandal.

Accordion

EmojipediaAccordion.

Knot

EmojipediaKnot.

Saw

EmojipediaCarpentry saw.

Boomerang

EmojipediaBoomerang.

Screwdriver

EmojipediaScrewdriver.

Plunger

EmojipediaPlunger.

Hook

EmojipediaHook.

Window

EmojipediaWindow.

Ladder

EmojipediaLadder.

Elevator

EmojipediaElevator.

Mirror

EmojipediaMirror.

Mouse trap

EmojipediaMouse trap.

Placard

EmojipediaPlacard.

Headstone

EmojipediaHeadstone.

Toothbrush

EmojipediaToothbrush.

Trans flag

EmojipediaTransgender flag.

Trans symbol

EmojipediaTransgender symbol.

