You're Getting 250 Brand New Emoji -- Here Are 22 We Wish Existed

Earlier this month, The Verge reported that “Unicode, an industry standard that regulates the presentation of text across different software platforms,updated to include 250 new emoji.

Everyone was very excited about the news, especially because there are a few emoji added to the roster that we always felt were missing — a middle finger, for instance!

The “official” emojipedia has a list of what’s being added, but they missed some pretty important images we think should already be in exi stance, like a bottle of tequila.

Out of the 250 emoji being added, we’ve created 21 emoji of our own that will hopefully be considered for the next update.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.