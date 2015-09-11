Here are all of the new emoji coming to your iPhone

Get ready for a bunch of new emoji on your iPhone.

In an upcoming software update, Apple is adding dozens of new emojis, including the middle finger and burrito.

The new emoji were first announced in June by the Unicode Consortium, a group that standardizes emoji between different companies like Apple and Microsoft.

They became available on Thursday to people who are testing out iOS 9, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Apple is also introducing some more skin tones for some emoji and a bunch of new flag emoji.

So you can get a peek at what to expect, we’ve collected most of the new emoji you’ll find in iOS 9.1 when it becomes available to download this fall.

There are several new face emoji in iOS 9.1, like the hugging and nerd face. Tech Insider Two new hand emoji include the middle finger the horn sign, also known to mean 'rock on.' Tech Insider New animals include a unicorn and an adorable lion face. Tech Insider You can finally communicate your need for burritos and tacos with their respective emoji. Tech Insider Some new sports emoji have been added. Tech Insider Some new weather emoji will help you better explain mother nature, like fog. Tech Insider More emoji of religious symbols have been added, like a mosque and synagogue. Tech Insider There are some new same-sex couple emojis. Tech Insider As well as emoji for various family combinations. Tech Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.