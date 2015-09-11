Here are all of the new emoji coming to your iPhone

Get ready for a bunch of new emoji on your iPhone.
In an upcoming software update, Apple is adding dozens of new emojis, including the middle finger and burrito.
The new emoji were first announced in June by the Unicode Consortium, a group that standardizes emoji between different companies like Apple and Microsoft.
They became available on Thursday to people who are testing out iOS 9, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
Apple is also introducing some more skin tones for some emoji and a bunch of new flag emoji.
So you can get a peek at what to expect, we’ve collected most of the new emoji you’ll find in iOS 9.1 when it becomes available to download this fall.
