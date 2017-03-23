There are 69 new emoji candidates -- and we've ranked them all

Rejoice: New emoji are on the way!
Unicode, the consortium responsible for choosing the new emoji across all platforms, has been working on the latest emoji for months and they’re almost ready for the their June 2017 launch.
Now, Emojipedia has the 69 new emoji candidates on its site, rendered in an “Apple-like style” so we can see what they could one day look like in iMessage.
To be clear: These are not the final drafts of the new emoji; these current iterations may still undergo further changes before getting released in a few months. Plus, once they’re actually out, users probably won’t get them until this coming fall.
Still, it’s always fun to get a sneak peek, so we’ve compiled all the emoji contenders and ranked them from worst to best. The criteria for the ranking was pretty subjective — mainly, how they made us feel and whether we can actually see people using them in real life. There aren’t detailed explanations for most of the rankings, but we do offer a more in-depth analysis for the top 10 on this list.
Take a look:
Emoji of the past have been mostly clean-shaven, but this bearded gentleman is the first of his kind. We now finally have an emoji to better represent hipsters, lumberjacks, and Ryan Gosling.
This emoji for keeping a secret is not only very cute, it will come in handy more often than you'd think. Planning a surprise party? Say it with an emoji. Spreading some hot gossip? Use this emoji to make sure everyone knows to keep it on the down-low. We predict that this emoji will quickly be used in heavy rotation.
Emoji have started to become more inclusive over the years, but this is the first time a person wearing a headscarf has been included. Hooray for emoji diversity!
Good news for new mums: There's now a symbol for breastfeeding. This emoji is an encouraging sign that society's attitude toward public breastfeeding is evolving.
Mermaids have captivated our imagination for centuries, and emoji are finally catching up. This Ariel-like emoji is not only cute, it's incredibly detailed (look at the water droplets and her pointed ears!). Plus, this mermaid has reddish hair, which is a hair colour that's been missing since an update in 2015.
The T-Rex is hands-down the coolest dinosaur, making it one of the coolest new emoji. Use this to frighten your enemies or remind your friends that they shouldn't mess with you.
This sign language symbol for 'I love you' is not only heart-warming, it's useful. It will save you from typing out those eight letters, and it gives you a nice alternative to sending hearts and hug emojis to your loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of many ASL symbols added to emoji.
Syracuse fans have been in need of an orange heart for years. While we've made do with the orange fruit emoji, an orange heart is about to take our fandom to the next level.
