There are 69 new emoji candidates -- and we've ranked them all

Rejoice: New emoji are on the way!

Unicode, the consortium responsible for choosing the new emoji across all platforms, has been working on the latest emoji for months and they’re almost ready for the their June 2017 launch.

Now, Emojipedia has the 69 new emoji candidates on its site, rendered in an “Apple-like style” so we can see what they could one day look like in iMessage.

To be clear: These are not the final drafts of the new emoji; these current iterations may still undergo further changes before getting released in a few months. Plus, once they’re actually out, users probably won’t get them until this coming fall.

Still, it’s always fun to get a sneak peek, so we’ve compiled all the emoji contenders and ranked them from worst to best. The criteria for the ranking was pretty subjective — mainly, how they made us feel and whether we can actually see people using them in real life. There aren’t detailed explanations for most of the rankings, but we do offer a more in-depth analysis for the top 10 on this list.

Take a look:

69. Bowl With Spoon

68. Canned Food

67. Billed Cap

66. Curling Stone

65. Gloves

64. Face With Open Mouth Vomiting

63. Brain

62. Socks

61. Cup With Straw

60. Chopsticks

59. Scarf

58. Sandwich

57. Sled

56. Cut of Meat

55. Broccoli

54. Grinning Face With One Large and One Small Eye

53. Child

52. Adult

51. Older adult

50. Coat

49. Flying Saucer

48. Grinning Face With Star Eyes

47. Merman

46. Serious Face With Symbols Covering Mouth

45. Coconut

44. Dumpling

43. Man Mage

42. Woman Mage

41. Man in Steamy Room

40. Woman in Steamy Room

39. Flag of England

38. Flag of Scotland

37. Flag of Wales

36. Man Climbing

35. Woman Climbing

34. Cricket

33. Zebra Face

32. Man Fairy

31. Woman Fairy

30. Man Vampire

29. Woman Vampire

28. Men Elf

27. Woman Elf

26. Man Genie

25. Woman Genie

24. Man Zombie

23. Woman Zombie

22. Man in Lotus Position

21. Woman in Lotus Position

20. Palms Up Together

19. Hedgehog

18. Sauropod

17. Fortune Cookie

16. Shocked Face With Exploding Head

15. Takeout Box

14. Pie

13. Smiling Face With Smiling Eyes and Hand Covering Mouth

12. Face With One Eyebrow Raised

11. Face With Monocle

10. Bearded Person

Emoji of the past have been mostly clean-shaven, but this bearded gentleman is the first of his kind. We now finally have an emoji to better represent hipsters, lumberjacks, and Ryan Gosling.

9. Face With Finger Covering Closed Lips

This emoji for keeping a secret is not only very cute, it will come in handy more often than you'd think. Planning a surprise party? Say it with an emoji. Spreading some hot gossip? Use this emoji to make sure everyone knows to keep it on the down-low. We predict that this emoji will quickly be used in heavy rotation.

8. Giraffe Face

Try to find a single person who doesn't love giraffes. We dare you.

7. Person With Headscarf

Emoji have started to become more inclusive over the years, but this is the first time a person wearing a headscarf has been included. Hooray for emoji diversity!

6. Breast-feeding

Good news for new mums: There's now a symbol for breastfeeding. This emoji is an encouraging sign that society's attitude toward public breastfeeding is evolving.

5. Mermaid

Mermaids have captivated our imagination for centuries, and emoji are finally catching up. This Ariel-like emoji is not only cute, it's incredibly detailed (look at the water droplets and her pointed ears!). Plus, this mermaid has reddish hair, which is a hair colour that's been missing since an update in 2015.

4. T-Rex

The T-Rex is hands-down the coolest dinosaur, making it one of the coolest new emoji. Use this to frighten your enemies or remind your friends that they shouldn't mess with you.

3. I Love You Hand Sign

This sign language symbol for 'I love you' is not only heart-warming, it's useful. It will save you from typing out those eight letters, and it gives you a nice alternative to sending hearts and hug emojis to your loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of many ASL symbols added to emoji.

2. Orange Heart

Syracuse fans have been in need of an orange heart for years. While we've made do with the orange fruit emoji, an orange heart is about to take our fandom to the next level.

1. Pretzel

Pretzels are delicious, yet highly underrated in the snack food community. Plus, this appears to be a hot pretzel, which is even better. Thank goodness this salty snack is finally getting the appreciation it deserves.

