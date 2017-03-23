There are 69 new emoji candidates -- and we've ranked them all

Rejoice: New emoji are on the way!

Unicode, the consortium responsible for choosing the new emoji across all platforms, has been working on the latest emoji for months and they’re almost ready for the their June 2017 launch.

Now, Emojipedia has the 69 new emoji candidates on its site, rendered in an “Apple-like style” so we can see what they could one day look like in iMessage.

To be clear: These are not the final drafts of the new emoji; these current iterations may still undergo further changes before getting released in a few months. Plus, once they’re actually out, users probably won’t get them until this coming fall.

Still, it’s always fun to get a sneak peek, so we’ve compiled all the emoji contenders and ranked them from worst to best. The criteria for the ranking was pretty subjective — mainly, how they made us feel and whether we can actually see people using them in real life. There aren’t detailed explanations for most of the rankings, but we do offer a more in-depth analysis for the top 10 on this list.

Take a look:

69. Bowl With Spoon Emojipedia 68. Canned Food Emojipedia 67. Billed Cap Emojipedia 66. Curling Stone Emojipedia 65. Gloves Emojipedia 64. Face With Open Mouth Vomiting Emojipedia 63. Brain Emojipedia 62. Socks Emojipedia 61. Cup With Straw Emojipedia 60. Chopsticks Emojipedia 59. Scarf Emojipedia 58. Sandwich Emojipedia 57. Sled Emojipedia 56. Cut of Meat Emojipedia 55. Broccoli Emojipedia 54. Grinning Face With One Large and One Small Eye Emojipedia 53. Child Emojipedia 52. Adult Emojipedia 51. Older adult Emojipedia 50. Coat Emojipedia 49. Flying Saucer Emojipedia 48. Grinning Face With Star Eyes Emojipedia 47. Merman Emojipedia 46. Serious Face With Symbols Covering Mouth Emojipedia 45. Coconut Emojipedia 44. Dumpling Emojipedia 43. Man Mage Emojipedia 42. Woman Mage Emojipedia 41. Man in Steamy Room Emojipedia 40. Woman in Steamy Room Emojipedia 39. Flag of England Emojipedia 38. Flag of Scotland Emojipedia 37. Flag of Wales Emojipedia 36. Man Climbing Emojipedia 35. Woman Climbing Emojipedia 34. Cricket Emojipedia 33. Zebra Face Emojipedia 32. Man Fairy Emojipedia 31. Woman Fairy Emojipedia 30. Man Vampire Emojipedia 29. Woman Vampire Emojipedia 28. Men Elf Emojipedia 27. Woman Elf Emojipedia 26. Man Genie Emojipedia 25. Woman Genie Emojipedia 24. Man Zombie Emojipedia 23. Woman Zombie Emojipedia 22. Man in Lotus Position Emojipedia 21. Woman in Lotus Position Emojipedia 20. Palms Up Together Emojipedia 19. Hedgehog Emojipedia 18. Sauropod Emojipedia 17. Fortune Cookie Emojipedia 16. Shocked Face With Exploding Head Emojipedia 15. Takeout Box Emojipedia 14. Pie Emojipedia 13. Smiling Face With Smiling Eyes and Hand Covering Mouth Emojipedia 12. Face With One Eyebrow Raised Emojipedia 11. Face With Monocle Emojipedia 10. Bearded Person Emojipedia Emoji of the past have been mostly clean-shaven, but this bearded gentleman is the first of his kind. We now finally have an emoji to better represent hipsters, lumberjacks, and Ryan Gosling. 9. Face With Finger Covering Closed Lips Emojipedia This emoji for keeping a secret is not only very cute, it will come in handy more often than you'd think. Planning a surprise party? Say it with an emoji. Spreading some hot gossip? Use this emoji to make sure everyone knows to keep it on the down-low. We predict that this emoji will quickly be used in heavy rotation. 8. Giraffe Face Emojipedia Try to find a single person who doesn't love giraffes. We dare you. 7. Person With Headscarf Emojipedia Emoji have started to become more inclusive over the years, but this is the first time a person wearing a headscarf has been included. Hooray for emoji diversity! 6. Breast-feeding Emojipedia Good news for new mums: There's now a symbol for breastfeeding. This emoji is an encouraging sign that society's attitude toward public breastfeeding is evolving. 5. Mermaid Emojipedia Mermaids have captivated our imagination for centuries, and emoji are finally catching up. This Ariel-like emoji is not only cute, it's incredibly detailed (look at the water droplets and her pointed ears!). Plus, this mermaid has reddish hair, which is a hair colour that's been missing since an update in 2015. 4. T-Rex Emojipedia The T-Rex is hands-down the coolest dinosaur, making it one of the coolest new emoji. Use this to frighten your enemies or remind your friends that they shouldn't mess with you. 3. I Love You Hand Sign Emojipedia This sign language symbol for 'I love you' is not only heart-warming, it's useful. It will save you from typing out those eight letters, and it gives you a nice alternative to sending hearts and hug emojis to your loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of many ASL symbols added to emoji. 2. Orange Heart Emojipedia Syracuse fans have been in need of an orange heart for years. While we've made do with the orange fruit emoji, an orange heart is about to take our fandom to the next level. 1. Pretzel Emojipedia Pretzels are delicious, yet highly underrated in the snack food community. Plus, this appears to be a hot pretzel, which is even better. Thank goodness this salty snack is finally getting the appreciation it deserves.

