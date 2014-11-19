Here Are The 37 New Emoji You Could See Next Year

Unicode A taco is one of the most-requested emoji

After introducing the idea that diverse emoji are on their way earlier this month, the Unicode Consortium is now sharing the 37 new emoji characters it could debut next year. Highlights include a taco, a face with rolling eyes, and a cheese wedge.

The Unicode Consortium sets the international standards for characters — like emoji — across different software platforms, like iOS and Android. When Unicode introduces new emoji characters for Unicode 8.0, which gets released mid-2015, they can be integrated into your emoji keyboard.

“These are candidates — not yet finalised — so some may not appear in the release,” Unicode Consortium’s post warns. “There are many possible emoji that could be added, but releases need to be restricted to a manageable number.”

These emoji would be compatible with other messaging and email systems:

