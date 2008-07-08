New EMI CEO To Troops: See You In The Fall

We’re told the rank and file at Reckitt Benckiser, the European packaged goods giant, love EVP Elio Leoni-Sceti, who’s about to leave them to run the recorded music division at Guy Hands’ EMI. But they won’t have to say any tearful goodbyes just yet: Leoni-Sceti won’t start his new job until October 1.



If any one is keeping score, this means it will have taken Hands 14 months to fill the post; he finalised his purchase of the ailing music giant in August of last year. And that’s being generous – given that Hands spent months lining up financing, etc to get the deal done, he’s probably had at least a year and half to figure out who he’d like to run one his company’s two main units.

Obligatory to-be-sure paragraph: Leoni-Sceti did address his troops-to-be at a couple of all-hands meetings today, so they’ll know what he’ll look like. And they won’t have to wait all the way until next fall for new blood at the top of the org charg. Nick Gatfield, poached from Universal Music Group last spring, will start his job — effectively, as Leoni-Sceti’s number two, in mid-August.

