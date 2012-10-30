Solar Energy Is Booming, But It's Getting Completely Crushed By Coal

The U.S. added 130 new solar electric plants between January and August this year.



But their output still didn’t add up to the electricity generated by the country’s new coal plants.

John Hanger points us to the total new electricity generating capacity added in the U.S. for the period.

The output produced by the country’s three new coal plants — one in Mississippi and one in Missouri — is nearly triple the wattage produced by the new solar units that came online this year.

Check it out:

Photo: FERC

Also of note: the impressive gains made in new wind capacity, second only to natural gas.

SEE ALSO: Striking Images Of The Energy Of The Future >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.