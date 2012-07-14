New EIA Website Is The 'FRED' Of US Electricity Data

We’ve spent the past half hour playing around with the Beta version of Enerdat, a new interactive chart site from the EIA showing data about the U.S. electricity sector (via Condor Options’ Jared Woodward). 

It’s still very much in beta, but it definitely has the potential to be the government’s next FRED (though of course, nothing can ever actually compare with FRED).

Enerdat’s main virtue (so far) is its centralization of data. It took 10 seconds to come up with the following charts comparing electricity generation by source over the past decade.

Here’s natgas…

natgas

Photo: Enerdat

And coal…

enerdat

Photo: Enerdat

And solar…

enerdat

Photo: Enerdat

We can’t wait for the final product!

