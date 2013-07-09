10 Brand New Screenshots Of Edward Snowden That Everyone Should Start Using

One somewhat aggravating element of the Edward Snowden story is the fact that there has been basically only one photo of the man who is either a leaker or a whistleblower depending on your opinion of his actions.



Luckily, The Guardian has released a new video of Snowden, and he makes more than one single expression throughout the piece.

We took the liberty of screenshotting some key moments of the video. Here are some new images of Snowden for your perusal, media.

Snowden makes loud noise:

Snowden happy:

Snowden sleeping:

Snowden whistling:

Snowden thinking:

Snowden unsure:

Snowden sad:

Snowden reflects:

Snowden makes another loud noise:

Snowden naps:

