This app will help you make beautiful GIFs

Everyone has an app for making animated GIFs these days.

There’s of course Giphy, Instagram’s app Boomerang, and now DSCO (pronounced like the music genre from the 70s) from the VSCO, the company that makes one of the best photo editors for the iPhone.

What sets DSCO apart (besides the excellent name) from its plethora of GIF-making competitors? For starters, DSCO records 2.5 seconds of video while Boomerang only records 1 second. The result is a more slowed down, fluid GIF that doesn’t look as jittery.

“DSCO was largely inspired by our desire to give our community more means of creation,” a VSCO spokesperson told Tech Insider. “We saw GIFs as a logical next step, which is actually just the first in a series of new apps and offerings that we’ll be releasing.”



What really makes DSCO stand out is its inclusion of VSCO’s filter presets, which have made the app a household name amongst serious and aspiring mobile photographers over the years. There are only five to chose from in the app now, but VSCO told Tech Insider it plans to add more over time.

You can share GIFs to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and your camera roll, but only after you publish them to your online VSCO profile. For those who don’t already have a profile created, that workflow will probably be a tad frustrating. But if you already use the VSCO Cam app for editing photos on your phone, downloading DSCO is a no-brainer.

