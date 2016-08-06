New drone footage shows the vast scale of Apple's campus 2

A new video filmed by a drone flying overhead Apple’s $5 billion project to build a giant, circle-shaped campus in Cupertino, shows the scale of the building.

The video by Matthew Roberts was filmed using a drone flying overheard Apple’s building site.

When Apple Campus 2 is finished it will be the main office space for 13,000 Apple employees.

Apple is building a garden and pond area in the space inside the massive “spaceship” building.



via GIPHY

The giant dirt pyramid has been reduced as the earth has been used for landscaping across the site.



via GIPHY

This view from near the top of a crane overlooking the site shows the scale of the project.



via GIPHY

The offices aren’t finished yet, but they’re getting close.



via GIPHY

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How different camera lenses affect how you appear in photos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.