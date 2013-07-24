Motorola Just Announced Three New Phones And One Of Them Has 48-Hour Battery Life

Verizon just unveiled three new Droid smartphones at a press event in New York City.



The Droid Ultra, Droid Mini, and Droid Maxx are all available for pre-order starting today. Motorola makes the three devices.

Verizon claims that the Droid Ultra is the thinnest 4G LTE smartphone out there. It’s just 7.18 mm thick, sports a 5-inch display, has 10 megapixel camera.

The 4.3-inch HD display Droid Mini costs $99 and comes with wireless charging capabilities.

The Droid Maxx costs $299 and has up to 48 hours of battery life. Verizon claims its the longest-lasting 4G LTE smartphone out there.

Each of the three phones are supposedly three times faster than previous Droid models, and have twice as much RAM as last year’s versions.

Motorola is also expected to announce its upcoming flagship phone, the Moto X, on August 1.

The Droid phones seem to have very similar features to the Moto X. The Moto X will reportedly have sensors so you can perform tasks with gestures. The new Droid phones, on the other hand, feature touchless controls.

New Droid smartphones will ship August 20.

