The Droid is launching a new attack ad against the iPhone. The message appears to be: “You want a pretty phone, go buy an iPhone. You want a powerful phone, buy a Droid.”



It reminds us of an ad for some hulking truck. (Via CNET)

See Also: 10 Things We Love And Hate About Droid





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.