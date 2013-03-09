New Images Reveal The True Extent Of The Dreamliner Battery Fire Damage

Alex Davies
boeing 787 dreamliner investigation battery

Photo: National Transportation Safety Board

The National Transportation Safety Board has released an interim report on the fire aboard a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner on January 7.It portrays the incident as more serious than officials had previously let on.

The 48-page report was published a few days before Federal Aviation Administration officials are expected to make a decision on whether or not Boeing can implement proposed changes to the 787 batteries, and get the jet flying again.

It includes newly released images, which reveal the extent of the damage done to the battery.

Once the burned battery was removed, investigators could see the damage to the area around it.

The NTSB found that of the battery's eight cells, all but one had electrically short circuited.

There was thermal damage to the battery monitoring unit main board as well, seen here from both sides.

And here's the burned battery.

Its left side.

Its right side.

And the back.

Damage to the battery casing included this protrusion. It is .25-inches wide, and sticks out .12-inches.

Here's an example of what the main and auxiliary power units should look like.

The opposite side of the battery looks just as bad.

