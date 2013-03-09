New Images Reveal The True Extent Of The Dreamliner Battery Fire Damage

Photo: National Transportation Safety Board

The National Transportation Safety Board has released an interim report on the fire aboard a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner on January 7.It portrays the incident as more serious than officials had previously let on.



The 48-page report was published a few days before Federal Aviation Administration officials are expected to make a decision on whether or not Boeing can implement proposed changes to the 787 batteries, and get the jet flying again.

It includes newly released images, which reveal the extent of the damage done to the battery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.