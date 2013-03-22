AD OF THE DAY: What If Men Had Women's Hair?

A new Dove commercial from Brazil investigates the question of what it would be like if men had hair like that seen in commercials for shampoo.



It spends a lot of time waving seductively in the breeze, it turns out, even if you’re just sitting in the office.

Upon realising his hair has become long, shiny, and altogether too beautiful, the male protagonist sprints home to fix the problem with Dove Men + Care.

The agency is from Ogilvy & Mather Brasil:

