Here Is The New Dot Plot

Here is the Fed’s latest dot plot.

The Fed just released its latest policy statement and Summary of Economic Projections.

In the SEP, the Fed included its outlook for GDP, inflation, the labour market, and the future course of interest rates, also known as the “dot plot.”

The dot plot gives a median projection from FOMC members on the future path of interest rates over the next several years and over the long term.

As for its GDP, the Fed raised its expectations for 2014 GDP, to 2.3%-2.4% from 2%-2.2%, while also taking down its unemployment rate expectations for next year to 5.2%-5.3% from 5.4%-5.6%.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.