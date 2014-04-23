Guy Named In Newsweek Story As Bitcoin Creator Pops Up In Video Denying Its Him

Dorian Nakamoto, the subject of a March Newsweek profile naming him as the creator of Bitcoin, has released a new video in which he once again denies the charge.

The video was uploaded by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, a programmer who also appears in the video.

“Thank you very much for your support throughout this ordeal that I’m still fighting,” Nakamoto begins. His lawyer has not confirmed whether Nakamoto is pursuing legal action against the publication, and Nakamoto does not explain that comment further.

He then holds up a copy of the March issue.

“I’m not Satohsi Nakamoto as portrayed as the creator,” he says. “My name is Doranin Satoshi Nakamoto, and of course, if I was the real creator I would never use my real name. So from that point of view, I’m sure you guys would know that Satoshi Nakamoto is not me.”

Nakamoto goes on to express his gratitude for the thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin raised on his behalf by the Bitcoin community for his , and that he now considers himself a full-fledged Bitcoin

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

