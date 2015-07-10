The BBC just finally dropped a new 'Doctor Who' trailer and it looks like terrifying fun

The 12th incarnation of the Doctor is getting a second season and we just got our first taste. The folks at BBC just released a trailer for the coming season of ‘Doctor Who’ at Comic-Con. It stars Peter Capaldi as the Doctor, and Jenna Coleman as Clara Oswald (the Doctor’s companion).

The next season of ‘Doctor Who’ starts on September 19, 2015.

The next season of 'Doctor Who' starts on September 19, 2015.



