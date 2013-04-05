Hammacher Schlemmer Has A New Digital Camera For Polaroid Lovers

This is the 14 MP Digital Polaroid Camera from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: If you were one of the thousands upset by the end of Polaroid back in 2008 (and excited about its potential collaboration with Fotobar), then get excited for Hammacher Schlemmer’s latest digital Polaroid camera.

Developed by Polaroid, the new camera can shoot and print photos by itself in less than a minute. You can even crop and view the pictures before printing on the LCD screen.

The snapshots are the same 3” by 4” pictures we know and love, which are smudge- and tear-roof, and fade- and water-resistant. The camera has a 4x zoom, shoots video with audio, and saves files to an SD memory card.

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $299.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

