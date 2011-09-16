New Developments In Taiwan Could Completely Destabilize Chinese Relations

Photo: Lockheed Martin

Two announcements in the news today indicate relations between Taiwan and China could become even less cordial.The Washington Times reports the U.S. has agreed sell a $4.2 billion arms package to the island nation that will include a major upgrade to their F-16 fleet.



The announcement comes after the administration bowed to Chinese pressure last month by announcing it would not sell Taiwan any new F-16s. China has yet to issue an official response to the decision, but will certainly deride any military assistance to the nation it considers part of its territory.

The second piece of news comes from the Financial Times and points to growing concern in the U.S. administration over Taiwan’s new presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen.

Officials warn that a win by her in the island’s January presidential race could destabilize relations in the Taiwan Strait completely.

“She left us with distinct doubts about whether she is both willing and able to continue the stability in cross-Strait relations the region has enjoyed in recent years,” one official told the Financial Times.

Though Ing-wen is a moderate, there is concern she will allow herself to be swayed by radicals within her party.

