New Details On Why The Atlanta Credit Union CEO Was Shot Dead Last Week

An Atlanta banker was killed by an undercover cop in New Jersey after he allegedly resisted arrest for engaging in a public sex act.DeFarra Gaymon, the President and CEO of the Atlanta Credit Union, was in town for his Montclair High School 30th reunion when he got into an altercation with a plain-clothed detective in Newark’s Branch Brook Park on Friday, according to the policeman’s statement.



Though everyone was aware of the news that Gaymon had been shot, the circumstances surrounding his death were unclear until the Essex County Prosecutors Office revealed two key details last night. The details, however, come from an incident report made by the arresting cop, so they are of course his account and his account only.

First, the detective said that the shooting had to do with a sex act, and second, that Gaymon allegedly resisted arrest and hit the cop.

The report says that the officer, who was in the park on an unrelated case, returned to the area where he’d made a previous arrest, to collect a pair of handcuffs.

“While bending down to retrieve the handcuffs, the plainclothes officer was approached by Gaymon who was engaged in a sex act at the time,” the Prosecutor’s Office said. According the WSJ, Gaymon was masturbating.

The officer said he then identified himself as a policeman and told Gaymon that he was under arrest, to which Gaymon is claimed to have panicked, hit the cop and ran.

Though the officer made repeated calls to him to stop running and submit, Gaymon reportedly refused. Apparently he also repeatedly threatened to kill the officer.

“Mr. Gaymon then lunged at and attempted to disarm the officer while reaching into his own pocket,” the report said. The officer says he shot in self-defence.

Authorities said that section of Branch Brook Park where the Atlanta banker was killed is a “known meeting point for sexual encounters” and that there have been “more than 200 such arrests there in the last 18 months, all without incident,” reports the Star-Ledger.

Gaymon was married with four young children. He graduated from Benedict College in South Carolina, then returned to New Jersey where he was appointed VP of Summit Trust Company, then moved back to South Carolina to take on a VP role at a credit union there. Since 2006, he was the president and CEO of the Credit Union of Atlanta. His death was the fifth law enforcement-related shooting in Newark in the last month.

Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing.

