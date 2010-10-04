New Details On Why Mega-Quant Hedge Fund DE Shaw Cut 10% Of Its Workforce

David Shaw, retired founder of DE Shaw

DE Shaw’s 150-person layoffs spooked the hedge fund industry a bit last week.The fund laid off 10% off its work force at all levels, including portfolio managers.



A day later, a source revealed a little background on the layoffs, which if you remember was:

DE Shaw’s Composite International fund is down 2.6% so far this year

Its assets have dropped from $39 billion in mid-2008 to $29 billion under management in mid-2009, and $21 billion currently. The firm had not yet made staffing cuts.

Their UK and Dubai units lost $14.23 million last year

Gating. And they’ve been limiting investors’ access to their cash. One investor said: “My feeling is that they haven’t been rushing to return money to investors. We haven’t seen an investor-friendly process.”

And now we have more details from an investor who asked not to be named.

The layoffs cut the bottom 10% of performers (which is kind of obvious)

They made cuts across all asset classes – but disproportionately cut real estate

We heard that DE Shaw made the cuts because they were changing their strategy a bit – and now we know that the change in strategy decreases their stake in real estate.

Of course this puts the fund at odds with John Paulson, who is super bullish on real estate. He told a conference last week –

“If you don’t own a home buy one.”

“If you own one home, buy another one, and if you own two homes buy a third and lend your relatives the money to buy a home.”

