New Details On Fabulous Fab's "Enormously Complicated" Trial: 24 Will Be Called To Witness Stand

The charges brought by the SEC against Goldman’s Fabrice Tourre will be judged in court beginning this October, says the NYPost.Here’s what we already knew about the case:



— The SEC charged both Goldman and Fabrice Tourre with fraud; alleging both parties misled investors

— Goldman has since settled with the SEC after getting them to drop the fraud charge

— Tourre didn’t settle with the SEC when Goldman did, so the SEC is still charging him with fraud

— Tourre has since filed for the dismissal of the SEC’s case against him

Now the NYPost has some new details:

The defence apparently wants to conduct between 40 and 50 pre-trial depositions for what is an “enormously complicated case.”

The judge, Manhattan federal Magistrate Judge Michael Dolinger has $5,000, which he inherited, parked in a Goldman fund. He’s prepared to dispose of the funds if anyone determines that it’s a conflict of interest.

It might take up to nine months for “a team of 20 people working full time” to review the estimated 9 million pages of records the SEC amassed during its probe.

Perhaps the most significant new detail the Post reveals is that SEC lawyer Lorin Reisner believes regulators plan to depose about 25 people for the trial.

One of them will apparently be an expert witness who knows a lot about CDOs and can testify about the parameters of usual business practices. An expert witness is by definition an unbiased third party, so he or she most likely won’t have any relation to Goldman.

But Goldmanites are probably fair game to fill some of the ranks of the other 24 people whom the SEC plans to depose. So are people from IKB and ACA, and maybe even Paulson & Co.

The perfect witness for the defence is probably someone who was at Goldman during the same time as Tourre and who can attest to Tourre’s doing what Goldman expected of him. The perfect witness for the regulators is probably someone from IKB – a firm that invested in ABACUS – who can describe how they interpreted Tourre’s language in his emails. Or someone from Goldman who might say that had they been in Tourre’s shoes, they would have told investors more, for example.

If they get on the witness stand, Goldman employees’ testimonies will probably be more interesting than Tourre’s – we already heard a lot of what he has to say during the Senate hearing.

If we get to during the trial, hearing what other people at Goldman’s have to say about Tourre’s role or non-role “misleading” investors should be fascinating.

And just for the heck of it, here’s an idea – call this guy to the witness stand: Tetsuya Ishikawa, the former Goldman guy who wrote the book, How I Caused The Credit Crisis.

