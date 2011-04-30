An Ohio State Player Traded Rose Bowl Tickets For A Car

Photo: By avinashkunnath on Flickr

The Columbus Dispatch has more details on what exactly what it was that Ohio State football players are accused of selling and trading to the owner of a tattoo parlor.The paper has obtained a letter sent to the school by the Justice Department, detailing a list of items that were seized from the home of Eddie Rife, who is under investigation by the FBI and the IRS.



Among the items are rings, uniforms, shoes, and other items traded or sold to Rife by Buckeye football players, for free tattoos or cash.

Rife paid $1,500 each for three 2008 Big 10 championship ring among numerous other items. In total ,he’s spent over $14,000 on Buckeye memorabilia since 2008. (Though not all of it from current players, which would be an NCAA violation.)

The largest transaction involved a player who traded two 2010 Rose Bowl watches and four seats at the Rose Bowl for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Five players and coach Jim Tressel have suspended for the first half of next season, as a result of the investigation by the NCAA.

