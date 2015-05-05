Details on Microsoft's next major smartphone may have just leaked

Business Insider An older model Windows Phone.

Two new flagship Windows Phone 10 devices are on the horizon for release later this year, according to Unleash The Phones.

The last flagship devices released for the Windows Phone operating system was the Verizon-exclusive Lumia Icon and the Lumia 930 back in February 2014.

The larger of the phones, codenamed “Cityman,” will sport a 5.7-inch display and a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera, according to the report.

The smaller phone, dubbed “Talkman,” will don a 5.2-inch display, as well as a similar 20-megapixel rear camera.

Both phones will likely run Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 10, which is said to work seamlessly with the Windows 10 PC operating system. Windows 10, which will launch later this year, is designed to run on all devices from phones to tablets to desktop PCs. Microsoft hopes this will help encourage developers to start making apps for Windows Phones.

Microsoft has been holding off on releasing a flagship phone until Windows 10 is finished. The report from Unleash The Phones didn’t have precise timing for when Microsoft is expected to release its new flagship devices, but they should be here in the second half of the year.

